Charges Filed After Beach Park Crash and Despite What You Hear, Covid-19 News Continues to Improve

Charges Filed After Fight Over Crash
(Beach Park, IL) A Zion man is facing charges, after a fight over a traffic crash. The incident took place last Thursday evening in the 38-thousand block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park. A person that wasn’t part of the crash, reportedly became enraged at the scene, yelling at one of the drivers of the involved vehicles, as the other driver was the suspect’s mother. The man, identified as Akilra Tolbert then allegedly went a step further, striking a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy, and tussling with other deputies before they finally got him into custody. The 38-year-old is facing two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, two felony counts of resisting a peace officer causing injury, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
1 Week, 3 Reps, 1 Month Pay? Mendoza Seeks ‘Exit Bonus’ End
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois state Comptroller Susana Mendoza says last week’s debacle in attempting to fill the House seat vacated by longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan, presents a prime reason for supporting her “No Exit Bonus” legislation. The first replacement for Madigan resigned after three days on the job, and a 2nd successor was named Thursday. Under state law, all three would be eligible for a full month’s pay for February. Mendoza-backed legislation would pay lawmakers only for the days in a month they worked after joining or before leaving the General Assembly. The proposal is under consideration in the House and Senate.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County area continues to see Coronavirus metrics staying the same or dropping. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 109 confirmed and probable cases of the disease on Sunday, with no new fatalities. Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, saw Covid-linked hospital admissions hold flat after dropping for 37 straight days. ICU’s in the Region remained at 69% capacity for the 2nd straight day, and positivity stayed at 3.6%…also for the 2nd straight day. Statewide, Illinois recorded it’s lowest number of Covid-linked hospital and ICU patients since records started being kept last April.
February Sees Less Covid-19 Overall, Deaths Nearly Cut in Half
(Chicago, IL) Illinois saw less Coronavirus cases overall in February, but it was the averages that show the biggest decreases. According to Illinois Department of Public Health numbers, the state saw an average of 1,624 Covid-19 cases per day, down from an average of 5081 per day in January. The state also saw average deaths drop to about 45 per day in February, from about 89 per day in January. Lake County saw a drop in deaths as well…with 48 total in February, from 110 in January. The average deaths per day dropped by nearly 2, to just under 2 a day.
Vaccine Update
(Chicago, IL) Covid-19 vaccinations were down on Sunday, a common trend since the shots started being administered. Illinois Health officials say over 79-thousand doses were given out, a slight decrease from Saturday. Around 2.7 million doses have been administered to state residents so far, with about 814-thousand people, or 6.4% of the state population receiving both doses. In Lake County, over 121-thousand doses have been put into arms, with just under 33-thousand residents, or 4.7% of the county population considered “fully vaccinated.”
Education and Job Training Program for Youth Expanded
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois officials are expanding a program that provides training for young people who face barriers to traditional paths to education, training and employment. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced last week that applications for funding the expansion are available on the agency’s website. The Youth Career Pathways program is open to people aged 16-24 who face difficulties which might slow their progress toward a career.