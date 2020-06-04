Charges Announced in Waukegan Riots, Leaders Call for Peace

Waukegan Civil Unrest Arrest Announcements
Vander Tuuk 6-4-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have officially announced charges from weekend rioting. From Sunday night into Monday, some 50 businesses were looted, some of them multiple times. The main area affected was Glen Flora and Lewis Avenue. Two Waukegan squad cars, and 5 Lake County Sheriff’s squad cars were also damaged during the incident. In total, 16 people were arrested. The suspects range in age from 18 to 49, and most came from Waukegan…though some suspects were from Grayslake, Park City and Zion. Charges include disorderly conduct, looting, burglary, theft, resisting, obstruction and more. Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham said the looters were not part of what started out as a peaceful protest.
Calls for Peace Continue From Lake County Leaders
Vander Tuuk 6-4-20
(Waukegan, IL) While a fragile calm continues after Sunday night rioting and looting in Waukegan and Beach Park…Lake County leaders have made another call for peace. Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart on Wednesday said she applauds those who stood up peacefully to demand justice for George Floyd, a man killed by police in Minnesota…Hart says violence and looting takes away from the overall message. Hart was joined by County Board Vice Chair Mary Ross-Cunningham and Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham, who also called for continued peace, and an end to racial injustice.
Lake County Added to Governor’s Emergency Proclamation
Vander Tuuk 6-4-20
(Chicago, IL) Lake County has been added to a disaster proclamation made by Governor JB Pritzker. The original proclamation, which was made Monday, came after a weekend of violent protests and looting in the wake of last week’s death of George Floyd. Fourteen counties now fall under the Governor’s announcement, which will allow them to seek aid in the case of future civil unrest.
State Lawmakers Seek Emergency Meeting of Legislature
Associated Press 6-4-20
CHICAGO (AP) Three members of the Illinois Legislature want lawmakers to return to Springfield for an “emergency legislative session” to address the effects of violent demonstrations and looting on local communities…as well as criminal justice reform. In a letter to House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President Don Harmon, Representatives Kam Buckner, Curtis Tarver and Lamont Robinson, all Democrats, say communities can’t wait until the fall veto session to address the unrest resulting from the killing of Floyd George in Minneapolis. The Coronavirus pandemic has kept the General Assembly away from Springfield, outside of a three day session last month to pass a budget.
Coronavirus Cases, Percentages, Hospitalizations Fall
Vander Tuuk 6-4-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus testing numbers shot back up on Wednesday, but new cases fell. State officials announced 982 new instances of the disease along with 97 deaths…including 8 in Lake County. Fatality numbers now stand at 5,621 statewide, with the Lake County death toll at 315. The daily positive infection rate was a low 4%, and both the overall and 7-day rolling positive infection rates dropped as well. Covid-19 patients are also taking up close to 19-hundred fewer total hospital beds and nearly 450 fewer ICU beds, than at their April 28th peak. The northeast region of the state, which includes Lake County, has seen a 69% decrease in hospitalizations over the past 28-days.
Waukegan Covid-19 Testing Site Reopens Today in New Location
Vander Tuuk 6-4-20
(Waukegan, IL) While most of the state run Covid-19 testing sites reopened on Wednesday, the Waukegan site will be back in operation today. The site, which was at the Vehicle Emissions facility on Northwestern Avenue, is now located downtown in the 100-block of Water Street. State run sites were shut down for a few days earlier this week, due to National Guard Troops being used to help slow looting and violent protests. The Waukegan testing site will operate from 8 AM to 4 PM every day, or until 750 tests are given for the day.
Wauconda Man Arrested on Sex Crime Charges
Vander Tuuk 6-4-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Wauconda man is facing charges, after a months-long investigation. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Luis Perez-Diaz is accused of giving a ride to an underage co-worker back in August…but forcing that victim into a sexual act in a secluded and wooded area. Authorities say they ran a months-long investigation into the alleged act, and issued warrants for the 33-year-old on May 21st. He was arrested five days later and charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Perez-Diaz is currently free on bond, and is due back in court at the end of the month.