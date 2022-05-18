“Chain Reaction” Crash in Grayslake Sends Two to Hospital

(Grayslake, IL) A multi-vehicle crash in the Grayslake area sent a couple people to area hospitals. The chain-reaction, 4-vehicle crash took place on Tuesday afternoon along Route 45 near Center Street. One of the 4 involved vehicles ended up on its side, and the driver had to be cut free. She, and one other person involved in the wreck were sent on to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, though their conditions were not released. The circumstances surrounding the crash remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-18-22)