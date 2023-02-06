Cause of Fire That Destroyed Zion Home Under Investigation

(Zion, IL) A home in Zion suffered heavy damage after a weekend fire. The blaze broke out just before noon on Sunday along Ezekiel Avenue. The lone occupant of the home was able to escape without injury, while firefighters battled the flames that were said to be coming from the second floor, and roof. Multiple departments eventually put out the fire, which was said to cause around 100-thousand-dollars in damages. The home is considered uninhabitable, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-6-23)