Cast is set for ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical

The Broadway musical adaptation of the 2004 hit Mean Girls is being adapted into a movie musical, and its main cast is now set.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Angourie Rice has been tapped to fill the role Lindsay Lohan originated: Cady Heron, the daughter of a pair of anthropologists who finds herself transplanted from the wilds of Africa into the social jungle of a typically cliquey Chicago high school.

Reneé Rapp, who on Broadway played Rachel McAdams‘ role of Regina George, the head of the clique The Plastics, will reprise for the movie.

The cast also will star Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho as Janis — played by Lizzy Caplan in the movie — while another Mean Girls on Broadway vet, Jaquel Spivey, will reprise as Damien. Damien, Janis’ bestie, was played by Daniel Franzese in the film.

Speaking of the original film, its writer, Tina Fey, is penning the script for the movie musical.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre and ran for 833 performances before the curtain finally fell on March 11, 2020 — the day before the COVID pandemic officially shuttered the Great White Way.

