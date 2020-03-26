Cases and Death Increase From Coronavirus, Tax Deadline Extended
Coronavirus Update: Over 300 New Cases, 3 More Deaths
Vander Tuuk 3-26-20
(Chicago, IL) Governor JB Pritzker announced several new cases of Coronavirus in Illinois, and three more deaths. The state saw an uptick of 330 cases, to bring the total to 1,865 confirmed instances of Covid-19. The three deaths bring the state’s total to 19. Lake County has seen an increase in cases to 139 confirmed with no fatalities, while neighboring McHenry County now stands at 27 cases with one fatality. Negative tests have risen to 12,344. The Governor also followed suit with the feds in delaying the tax filing deadline to July 15th.
Fox Lake Woman Found Dead in Channel
Vander Tuuk 3-26-20
(Fox Lake, IL) A death investigation is taking place, after the body of a woman was found in a Fox Lake channel. Officials say Cheryl Skinner was found dead on Tuesday afternoon by fishermen. The 50-year-old was last seen the night before. Police say the cause of death is being worked on, and they don’t yet know whether this was a suspicious, or accidental incident.
Lake County Jail Releases Inmates to Help in Coronavirus Fight
Vander Tuuk 3-26-20
(Waukegan, IL) Another step in the fight against Coronavirus, is releasing some inmates from jails. The Lake County Jail recently reduced the sentences of some 40 inmates, and released them early. All of the inmates were considered non-violent offenders that were background checked and researched before being considered for release. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say while they are doing their part to help stop the spread of the disease, they will not hesitate to arrest those breaking the law.