Carole Baskin sells Tiger King's former kingdom

Carole Baskin, the big cat connoisseur and nemesis of incarcerated Tiger King co-star Joe Exotic, has sold his former kingdom.
TMZ reports the Oklahoma property that once was home to Joe Exotic’s G.W. Zoo — and which was given to Baskin to satisfy a one million dollar trademark infringement judgement against him — was sold with the stipulation it can’t be used as an animal sanctuary for 100 years. In fact, the purchasers also had to agree they couldn’t use the property in any way to cash in on the Tiger King craze, the gossip site says.
Joe Exotic, whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 22 years in prison for violating wildlife laws, in addition to failed murder-for-hire plots against Baskin. He’s currently behind bars in Fort Worth, Texas, suffering from prostate cancer. He recently told The Sun that he intends not to fight the painful disease that he says may be spreading to his stomach and pelvis.
“When we find out where and how bad it is, I will decide if I am going to do treatment,” he told the paper. “If it’s stage three or four I am going to let it take me.”
