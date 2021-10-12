Carly Pearce’s Road to the Grand Ole Opry

They say the main difference between the successful and unsuccessful is that the successful person was willing to do what others wouldn’t. That mindset is part of how Carly Pearce grew to fame.
Born in Kentucky, Carly fell in love with Country music thanks to her grandparents. Still a teenager, she was determined to do whatever she needed to achieve her goal of being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. At the age of 31, she’s done it.
However, the steps towards the most famous stage in all of Nashville haven’t always been smooth for her. In episode 30 of the Spout Podcast, Carly shares her journey and what she’s learned along the way to being one of Country’s leading ladies.
Want more Spout?