Cardi B files for Divorce with Offset!
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Cardi B visits Music Choice at Music Choice on April 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Cardi B Files to Divorce Offset Rapper Cardi B has filed to divorce Offset.
According to TMZ, she filed the paperwork today (Sept. 15) in Georgia, seeking a dissolution of marriage.
She made it very clear in her paperwork that there is no hope of making the marriage work.
In addition, Cardi wants primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture and she wants Offset to pay child support.
Next month, the couple would have been celebrating their third wedding anniversary.
They are currently separated and due in court on Nov. 4.
Meanwhile, People is reporting that rumors are circulating that Cardi caught the Migos rapper cheating again!