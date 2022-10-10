Car vs. Pedestrian Leaves One Seriously Injured in Gurnee

(Gurnee, IL) An investigation is ongoing after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The incident took place Friday morning along Delaney Road near Route 41. The pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, was said to be walking in the roadway when he was struck by a 2015 Honda Accord. The man was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with serious injuries. An update on the man’s condition was not provided over the weekend. The driver of the Honda was uninjured. At this point, no charges, nor citation have been handed out.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-10-22)