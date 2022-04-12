Car Chase, Shooting Leave Two Injured in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) More information has been released on a double shooting in Waukegan, and a crash connected to that shooting. Police say the incident started on Sunday night after reports of shots fired in the area of 8th and Jackson Streets. Police say a woman in her 20’s was driving when both she and her vehicle were struck by gunfire. A man in his 60’s was also struck by gunfire as he was walking in the area. The pair were said to be in stable condition. Authorities say it appears both victims were innocent bystanders of a situation that involved a pick-up truck chasing a sedan while shooting at it. The sedan eventually crashed, and the pickup fled. The investigation into the overall incident is ongoing.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-12-22)