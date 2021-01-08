Capitol Riot Quells Jacob Blake Protests in Kenosha, IDES Problems Continue in Illinois
Activists in Kenosha Move Carefully After US Capitol Riots
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 1-8-21
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) The chaotic protests that some feared would return to Kenosha after the announcement of no criminal charges against police in the Jacob Blake shooting, have not materialized. Activists say they are moving carefully after Wednesday’s large protest and riot at the Capitol Building in Washington DC. Demonstrators took to the streets in Kenosha back in August after the police shooting, burning down or damaging several businesses. The protests spiraled out of control on the 3rd night when a Lake County teen shot three people, killing two and severely wounding one. That teen, Kyle Rittenhouse, is facing first degree murder charges.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 1-8-21
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 408 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Thursday, with 6 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations bumped up slightly for the 2nd straight day, while ICU use fell back slightly to 76% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate stands at 10.5%. Statewide, there were just under 88-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 177 related fatalities.
IDES Criticized for Continued Unemployment Problems
Vander Tuuk 1-8-21
(Springfield, IL) Several problems have plagued Illinois since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. One problem that continues is resident’s attempting to collect unemployment. The Illinois Department of Employment Security has been a frequent target of residents and politicians alike, as it continues to deal residents long wait times, not only for benefits, but for simple information. Unemployment fraud has also been rampant. Governor JB Pritzker has blamed former Governor Bruce Rauner for the problems…but Illinois Republicans say the Governor has had months to look into things, and has done very little to fix them.
IHSA Meets With IDPH, Deputy Governor
Vander Tuuk 1-8-21
(Springfield, IL) Every state surrounding Illinois has allowed some semblance of High School sports to be played. With that in mind, the Illinois High School Association met this week with members of the Illinois Department of Public Health and Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz. High School sports have been shuttered under Governor JB Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, and return to play options have faced several challenges, including changing risk classifications, and ever changing Coronavirus metrics. IHSA officials say one meeting was never going to be enough to get the state to allow play…but that they are hoping to keep the dialogue moving forward, as the state sees several Covid-19 metrics improving.
Deal Reached on Project to Protect Lakes from Invasive Fish
Associated Press 1-8-21
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) Illinois and Michigan have reached a deal with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on funding the next phase of a project to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes. The plan calls for installing fish-repelling mechanisms at a choke point between the carp-infested Illinois River and Lake Michigan. Both states agreed to pay some of the pre-construction engineering and design costs for the $858 million project. Scientists say if Asian carp reach the Great Lakes, they could out-compete native fish for food and habitat.