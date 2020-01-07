Can You Believe There Are People That Don’t Take Down Their Christmas Tree Until February???
My wife took down our tree the weekend after Christmas which is pretty early for us. We usually wait until after the New Year but with our busy schedules it was just easier for us to take it down a bit earlier.
A new survey says that 2% of people will not take down their Christmas tree until February or even later. Would you like waking up every day to see your Christmas tree in your living room on Valentine’s Day? I know that I wouldn’t.
Of the 1046 adults surveyed, 10% of people between 18 and 24 say they’re going to leave their tree up for at least another month while no one over the age of 55 are planning to wait that long.
Between December 26th and New Year’s Day, 16% of people already disposed of their tree and there is even 4% that threw out their tree on Christmas.
13% will get rid of it sometime later this month.