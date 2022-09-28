Camila Cabello praises Shawn Mendes after ‘Voice’ contestant auditions with his song

Tyler Golden/NBC

Camila Cabello was the only coach to not turn her chair around for aspiring singer Tanner Howe, who auditioned for The Voice on Tuesday night by performing Shawn Mendes‘ “Mercy.”

Camila and Shawn famously dated for two years before calling it in quits in November. Apparently, Howe sounded so much like Shawn, Camila even asked coach Blake Shelton during the audition if her ex was on the stage.

“I thought that was Shawn,” Camila then admitted.

Blake and fellow judges Gwen Stefani and John Legend all turned their chairs for Howe, which led to a slightly awkward moment for the “Havana” singer.

When she pointed out Howe sounds like her ex, he joked that she “does know him best.” Camila agreed, “I know him better than everybody in this room.”

She then revealed why she didn’t turn her chair for him. “I felt like you sounded a little bit too much like him,” she explained. “Obviously, he has an amazing voice [and] I love this song.”

Camila told him she hopes one of her fellow coaches helps him “kind of distinguish yourself.”

Howe was receptive to the Grammy nominee’s advice and promised he will “try and be more unique” going ahead in the future. He chose to join Gwen’s team.

﻿The Voice ﻿airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

