Camila Cabello goes public with rumored new boyfriend

Camila Cabello proved she has moved on after breaking up with Shawn Mendes last year. The “Bam Bam” singer was photographed strolling hand-in-hand with rumored new beau Austin Kevitch.

Daily Mail shared photos of Camila palling around with Kevitch, a 31-year-old dating app CEO, on a coffee run. Aside from holding hands, she also gave the Lox Club co-founder a sweet peck on the cheek. As they sat, he rested a hand on her knee.

Camila was wearing a breezy blue sundress decorated with a white daisy print while Kevitch was wearing a white tee and green shorts for their outing.

Entertainment Tonight previously contacted a source when rumors first sparked in June that Camila was dating Kevitch. The insider claimed the dating app mogul had some friends in common with the “Havana” singer and asked them to set something up — and it worked. Per a source, “They went out and had fun together.”

Camila broke up with Mendes in November 2021. They both said in an announcement, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” The two had been dating since 2019.

As for Shawn, he hasn’t been sparking any rumors on the dating front, but he did go partying with fellow Canadian superstar The Weeknd on Sunday. The “Stitches” singer also recently canceled his entire Wonder tour to focus on his mental health.

