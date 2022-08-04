Camila Cabello gets “threatening” anonymous letter in new trailer for ﻿’The Voice’

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Camila Cabello has officially joined NBC’s The Voice as its newest coach — but she isn’t receiving the warmest of welcomes.

In a new teaser posted Thursday, Camila receives a “threatening” letter from an anonymous person, which is pieced together using magazine clippings to read, “You are going to lose so bad! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!”

Gwen Stefani, who rejoins The Voice this season, is not happy with how Camila is being treated. Wearing a skin-tight hot pink dress, she crosses her arms and remarks, “Who would send that?”

The camera then pans to Blake Shelton, the likely suspect, as he turns around in his big red chair and remarks, “I can’t believe you got that … anonymous letter.”

Turns out John Legend also got a message, which reads, “You should never have come back!” The “All of Me” singer is immediately suspicious that Blake is not all that innocent.

Turns out whoever sent Camila that note also poked around the gifts the crew put together to welcome her, taking a bite out of her special Voice cookies.

The trailer was captioned, “camila is about to turn #thevoice upside down!!!”

The Voice returns for a new season on Monday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

