Calvin Harris says new album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ ﻿is “for car journeys and beaches”

Courtesy Columbia Records

Calvin Harris released his collab-heavy new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 and says he wanted to make something to keep fans entertained on the road.

Speaking to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, the Scottish DJ explained, “This album is for car journeys, and beaches and things like this.”

As for producing this new offering, he said, “I’m just trying to make a song that’s good, and I’m not trying to force anything. And I’m trying to have a laugh, and work with people that want to work with me and just all those kind of things.”

“I just want to make some good tunes, and if you like them, you like them. If you don’t like them, that’s OK as well. I’m just going to be over here doing my thing and that’s just kind of where I’m at,” Calvin added.

Looking at some of the album’s collaborators, he revealed working with Pharrell, Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pusha T was “such an amazing experience.”

He also spoke about working with ﻿Charlie Puth﻿ on the track “Obsessed,” of which the DJ said, “Charlie was basically channeling Michael McDonald. It was kind of like … I wanted to take a lot of the autotune off his voice.”

Calvin added, “I think once I kind of gave him permission to do that, he went with it and he was amazing at it!”

He said he didn’t do that to Justin, adding, “I can’t tell Justin Timberlake anything. Like, he’s a producer in himself, he’s a vocal producer. So he’s going to just go and do his thing.”

Looking at all of his past collaborations, the DJ remarked, “I think maybe the secret is just working with people that are really good. And then that’s just kind of easier.”

His new album is out now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.