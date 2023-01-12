Calvin Harris confirms he’s working on new music with Ellie Goulding

Sony Music Entertainment

It’s a hat trick for Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding. The two are back in the studio for their third collaboration.

“Back in studio!! It’s time for the third installment of our banging song trilogy,” Calvin captioned a surprise Instagram post. The photo shows him taking a selfie while Ellie, dressed in all black, is hanging by a microphone and surrounded by acoustic panels.

No further information was provided on the upcoming single, but the announcement charged both their fan bases. Fans excitedly took to the comments to express their enthusiasm.

Some fans also pointed out that Calvin was recently confirmed to be spinning tunes at the upcoming Coachella music festival, his first time back since 2014, prompting theories that’s when the new song will make its debut.

Calvin and Ellie previously teamed up for 2012’s “I Need Your Love” and combined forces two years later to unleash “Outside.”

