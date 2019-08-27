Calling Dibs on the Cat!

Funkadelic
My name has nothing to do with any illegal activities. I ended up at the local animal control, like most of my friends around here. No lost report, no one looking for us and no microchip. I seem to be a pretty mellow cat, just chilling and not hiding. If someone is interested in petting me, all they have to do is extend their hand a little and I’ll meet them halfway. I do love these little scratches under my chin and behind my ears. I’m in need of them right now, so what are you waiting for?
He is about a year old, neutered, up-to-date on routine shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia and FIV and microchipped.
Julienne
Full of happy peppiness, love, and humor! Who wouldn’t want a puppy like me, right? So how we all ended up at an open admissions facility is hard to believe. All this is behind me, the nice folks here rescued us and I am just having way too much fun and yes, I will recognize that I may get into a little, just a little, trouble at times. After all, I’m ready to discover this big world. What do you say we do this together?
PS: There are five of us little “hound dogs”!..but we will be big dogs with big hearts!
She is about 3 months old, spayed, up-to-date on routine shots (incl. rabies), heartworm negative and on preventative and microchipped.