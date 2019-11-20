Buffalo Grove Victims Identified, Suspect Remains Free
(Buffalo Grove, Il) The victims of Buffalo Grove’s first murder in nearly 13 years have been identified, and more has been learned about the suspect. Police say 69-year-old Roman Frid and 55-year-old Nataliya Ermak were shot and killed on Sunday night in the parking garage of a condo complex. The suspect, Anatoliy Ermak, is the female victim’s ex-husband. The 64-year-old Minnesota man remains on the loose. The motive for the killing is unknown.
Firearms Recovered in Emergency Restraining Order
(Mundelein, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials say three illegally possessed firearms have been recovered from the Mundelein area. Deputies say they were called to the 26-thousand block of North Diamond Lake Road on Monday, after calls from neighbors of George Silva, about potentially suspicious behavior, and his possession of firearms. When they arrived, they were able to execute a search warrant, as Silva is a convicted felon and his FOID card was revoked. Deputies recovered 3 guns and arrested the 48-year-old on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Silva was released on a 50-thousand-dollar bond and is due back in court in mid-December.
Re-Trial Petition to Be Heard Next Month in Marni Yang Murder Case
(Chicago, IL) The attorneys for a woman convicted in a Deerfield murder say a re-trial petition for their client will be heard next month. Marni Yang is serving two life sentences in the 2007 killing of Rhoni Reuter and her unborn child. Defense attorneys say they have uncovered new evidence that they claim will exonerate Yang, and have also alleged corruption by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force during their investigation. A Lake County Judge will decide next month whether the 700-page petition has any merit. If that step is passed, prosecutors will then look over the document and make their own motions.
Round Lake Brothers Facing More Charges in Home Depot Scheme
(DuPage, IL) A pair of Lake County men accused of scheming Home Depot stores across Chicagoland are facing a slew of new charges. A DuPage County Grand Jury approved a 71 count indictment against Michael Miotke. His twin brother John faces an 18 count indictment. The pair are accused of picking up high value equipment from Home Depot stores and take the items to their car. They would then reportedly come back into the store and take similar items off the shelf, and “return” them using the receipt from the original purchase. They are accused of pulling off the scam in several counties including Lake, and allegedly in several other states. Both Round Lake men have pleaded not guilty, and will be back in court on December 17th.
Man Wanted on Georgia Warrant, Arrested in Lake County
(Waukegan, IL) A man who lived near Naval Station Great Lakes has been arrested on an outstanding warrant. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Joshua Edmondson was arrested on November 14th. He was wanted in Georgia on an outstanding warrant for criminal sexual abuse of a minor. The 19-year-old is now being held in the Lake County Jail on a 1-million-dollar bond and is awaiting extradition.