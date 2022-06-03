Buffalo Grove Teen Arrested on Child Porn Counts

(Buffalo Grove, IL) A Buffalo Grove teen has been arrested, after he was reportedly found with child pornography. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they executed a search warrant on May 27th at the residence of Jordan Curtis. An examination of electronic devices seized during the search warrant turned up numerous lewd photos and videos of underage girls. Curtis was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, with other charges possible. Currently the 18-year-old is in the Lake County Jail, his bond amount and future court dates are currently unknown.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-3-22)