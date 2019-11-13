Buffalo Grove Police Looking for Suspect in Stabbing Incident
Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency.
Buffalo Grove Stabbing Being Investigated
Vander Tuuk 11-13-19
(Buffalo Grove, IL) Police in Buffalo Grove have announced an investigation in connection with a weekend stabbing. The incident took place in an apartment building late Saturday night, and left a 52-year-old man hospitalized. Buffalo Grove Police say the received assistance from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force and determined that the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect has not been named, nor did police announce on Tuesday if they had made an arrest. The victim in the case has already been released from the hospital.
Round Lake Beach Murder Suspect’s Mental Fitness Being Looked At
Vander Tuuk 11-13-19
(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Beach woman charged with murdering her son, has been given a mental fitness exam. In court on Tuesday, the defense for Jamie Jones said they now need time to analyze the report. Jones is accused of severely beating 6-year-old Carl Rice in the summer of 2017, then taking his lifeless body on a train to Chicago. The 31-year-old faces 12 counts of first-degree murder and other charges related to the incident. She has pleaded not guilty, and is due back in court early next month.
Lake County Board Budget Adopted
Vander Tuuk 11-13-19
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Board has adopted a new budget. The 571.8-million-dollar plan, includes $28 million for facility and building improvements. The plan spends about 8% more than the last fiscal year budget, but does not increase the tax levy for county property owners. The budget plan was praised by both sides of the political aisle. The only downfall, according to some Republican members of the board, was that it didn’t decrease spending, and lower the tax levy.
Department of Corrections Parole Violation Leads to Arrest
Vander Tuuk 11-13-19
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced the arrest of a Chicago man on a parole violation. Hershel Phillips was arrested on November 7th in the Wadsworth area on a warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Phillips was released on parole back in April, after receiving a three-year sentence for burglary in Cook County back in December of 2016. It’s unclear what his alleged parole violation was, or why he was in Lake County. The 23-year-old is currently being held without bail.
Crimestoppers Seeking Criminal Trespass Subject
Vander Tuuk 11-13-19
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Jonovan Brown is wanted on a 30-thousand-dollar outstanding warrant for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. He is described as a 29-year-old black male, about 5’8”, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Lake County Crimestoppers at 847-662-2222, or at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.