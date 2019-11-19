Buffalo Grove Murder Suspect Sought, Gurnee Murder Convict Gets Prison Sentence
Buffalo Grove Double Murder, Suspect Named and Sought
Vander Tuuk 11-19-19
(Buffalo Grove, IL) Police in Buffalo Grove are looking for a person who gunned down a married couple in a condo complex garage. The incident took place on Sunday evening at the Cambridge on the Lake condominiums. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect, identified as 64-year-old Anatoliy Ermak, following the couple into the complex garage, speaking briefly with the 69-year-old man and the 64-year-old woman…then shooting and killing them both, before fleeing. There were no signs of forced entry, and the suspect didn’t take anything from the victims. Police say they do believe the suspect targeted the couple.
Gurnee Murder Convict Sentenced to Long Prison Term
Vander Tuuk 11-19-19
(Waukegan, IL) A man accused of driving from Wisconsin Dells to Gurnee, and killing his ex-wife, will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. A Lake County Judge on Monday sentenced David Brocksom to 90-years in the 2015 death of Beata Brocksom. Prosecutors say Brocksom planned to kill his wife, and make it look like she committed suicide, but that plan went awry when she woke up and a struggle ensued that led to her eventual death. The defense made two unsuccessful motions to get the 47-year-old’s conviction dismissed…they are expected to make further appeals.
Zion Shooting Leaves One Injured
Vander Tuuk 11-19-19
(Zion, IL) A weekend shooting in Zion left one person injured. Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call around 2:45 on Sunday morning in the 16-hundred block of Lorelei Avenue. Investigators recovered 7 shell casings at the scene, but found no victim, nor suspect. A short time later, authorities received a call from Vista East in Waukegan about a 27-year-old Zion man seeking treatment for a pair of bullet wounds to the legs. The victim was not seriously injured. No arrests have been announced at this point.
Barrington Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minnesota Woman
Vander Tuuk 11-19-19
(Barrington, IL) A Barrington man was hit with a 30-thousand-dollar bond, after he reportedly raped a Minnesota woman. Jason Griffin was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault of the woman he had met over a dating app while working in Minnesota. That woman was said to visit Griffin in Barrington back in April when the alleged assault occurred. The 45-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday. He is due back in court on December 12.
Fire Closes Lake Zurich Elementary School Monday and Tuesday
Vander Tuuk 11-19-19
(Lake Zurich, IL) An electrical fire closed a Lake Zurich school, which remains closed today. The small fire broke out around 5:30 on Monday morning in a second floor classroom at the May Whitney Elementary School. The blaze was put out in about 20 minutes, and was contained to that classroom. Fire officials say a broken room fan motor is the likely cause of the incident. Cleanup is now underway, and school officials are hoping to reopen the building by Thursday.
Missing Antioch Teen Found Safe
Vander Tuuk 11-19-19
(Antioch, IL) A teen missing from Antioch has been located safe. Emma Roberts was last seen last week Wednesday after getting a ride home from school, packing a bag, and leaving before her parents returned home. Several tips came in to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and the 16-year-old was eventually located on Monday morning in Union Grove, Wisconsin. No further information on why the teen left her home was made available, and officials now consider the case closed.