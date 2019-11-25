Buffalo Grove Murder Suspect Shoots Self in Standoff With Minnesota Police
Buffalo Grove Double Murder Suspect Remains Critical
(Edina, MN) The suspect in a Buffalo Grove double murder remains hospitalized in Minnesota. Authorities say Anatoliy Ermak shot himself Friday during a confrontation with police just outside of Minneapolis. Ermack is accused of shooting and killing his ex—wife Nataliya Ermak and her current husband Roman Frid in the parking garage of a Buffalo Grove condo complex on November 17th. If and when Ermack recovers from the self-inflicted wounds, he will be extradited to Illinois to face murder charges.
Beach Park Man Gets Prison Time in Wisconsin Fatal Crash
(Kenosha, WI) A Lake County man is going to prison for his role in a fatal crash north of the border. Timothy Vandervere has pleaded no contest earlier this year to three counts of homicide by drunken driving and one count of injury by drunken driving. The 40-year-old Beach Park man was accused of speeding and erratic driving back in April, when his vehicle slammed into another…killing three members of a Kenosha County family, and injuring one other. Vandervere was hit on Friday with a sentence of 32-years in prison.
Illinois School Board Group Won’t Support Arming Teachers
CHICAGO (AP) A group representing Illinois school boards has again rejected a resolution supporting teachers and other school employees carrying guns in schools. The Illinois Association of School Boards voted against the measure Saturday during an annual convention. It’s the second consecutive year the group has rejected such a proposal. A resolution would be used to support any legislation on the issue if it’s filed. Discussion on arming teachers has followed multiple school shootings nationwide. Much of the support for the measure came from rural school districts that can’t hire school resource officers. While others, including in Chicago’s suburbs, say it’s a safety risk to arm teachers. There are over 850 school districts in Illinois.