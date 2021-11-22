Buffalo Grove Man Accused of Flashing Gun, Freeing Hospice Patient

(Long Grove, IL) A Buffalo Grove man is facing several charges, after an incident at a Long Grove rehabilitation facility. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say David Rahimzadeh arrived at the facility last week Thursday, and attempted to remove a hospice patient without authorization. The 54-year-old attempted to identify himself as a detective, and showed staff a firearm…he then reportedly removed the hospice patient despite the man’s physical condition…elbowed a nurse, and was able to escape. Buffalo Grove Police were able to find the suspect at his home, and held him for Lake County Sheriff’s officials. Rahimzadeh is now facing a felony for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as misdemeanor battery, aggravated assault and more. He’s currently free on bond.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-22-21)