Buffalo Grove Fire Leaves Home Uninhabitable, No Injuries

(Buffalo Grove, IL) A fire late Tuesday night in Buffalo Grove left a home unlivable. The blaze broke out around 11 o’clock that night in the 13-hundred block of Brandywyn Lane. Fire officials say most of the flames were showing from the roof, and it took some time to get things under control. No monetary damage estimate was released, but the home was considered uninhabitable. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-7-22)