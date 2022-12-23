BTS’ V releases a cover of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”

Courtesy Big Hit Music

BTS‘ V ﻿has released a new holiday song and put his spin on “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”

V first hinted he had something special for his fans earlier this week when he took to his Instagram Story and shared a piece of artwork of a singer accompanied by two musicians. That illustration turned out to be the official artwork of his new song.

V chose to stay faithful to the 1951 Christmas classic by offering a rich symphony of instruments before unleashing his smooth vocals that show off his impressive vibrato.

This is V’s second holiday offering. Last year, he released the solo song “Christmas Tree” that was featured on the Korean drama Our Beloved Summer.

Fans are hoping that since V secretly recorded a new holiday tune, he also had time to put the finishing touches on his long-awaited solo mixtape. He has yet to announce a release date or title for that promised work.

