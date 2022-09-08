‘BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’ concert is now streaming on Disney+

Courtesy Disney+/HYBE

ARMY, it’s your lucky day. Today is Disney+ Day on the streaming platform, and as a special surprise, a BTS concert is now available.

BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage — LA, the concerts the group did at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium last November and December, has been turned into a concert film. It includes performances of the group’s smash hits “Butter,” “Permission to Dance” and “Dynamite,” as well as “Boy with Luv,” “ON” and “IDOL.”

The Permission to Dance On Stage shows — marking the first post-COVID in-person concerts from the K-pop superstars — were also performed in Las Vegas and Seoul last year.

