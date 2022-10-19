BTS’ Jin teams with Coldplay for new song “Astronaut”

Photo Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS‘ Jin has an all-new solo effort on the way, and he’s teamed again with Coldplay for its launch.

BTS’ label BIGHIT confirmed Jin had co-written a new song titled “The Astronaut” with the Chris Martin-fronted band. The song blasts into orbit on October 28. It also should be noted that Martin’s teenage son, Moses, also contributed some backup vocals for the song.

BTS last collaborated with Coldplay on “My Universe,” which topped the Billboard﻿ Hot 100.

The news is bittersweet for BTS fans as “The Astronaut” arrives shortly after the group confirmed they will all enlist in the military, as mandated by the South Korean government. As Jin is the oldest member of the group, he will be the first to join the army.

Because of this, “The Astronaut” focuses on his love for his fans and will serve as a gift for those who supported him.

BTS plans on “reconvening as a group again around 2025” following their military obligations.

