BTS' Jimin teases fans will meet a “more mature version of ourselves” soon

BTS is celebrating its ninth anniversary as a band, and Jimin is letting fans know that the septet is undergoing a metamorphosis.
In celebration of their new compilation album Proof, Jimin spoke of the band’s newest song, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” on Apple’s BTS Radio. “I feel like we’ve done a great job getting where we are now, and I think our new song marks a comma, not a period in our career,” he said. “I want its message to our fans to be that we are going to return with a more mature version of ourselves.”
The new track contains the lyrics, “This is only the beginning, the best yet to come.” Jimin’s comments were recorded by Billboard.
In other BTS news, J-Hope spoke to WeVerse Magazine about how dire conditions were for the band when they were getting ready to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards. J-Hope had tested positive for COVID-19 with just days to go before their big show and he recalled, “After testing positive for COVID-19, it was only going to be possible to have exactly one day before the performance.”
While J-Hope was in “the mindset” to perform, he admits of his other bandmates, “The other members were on the brink of mental exhaustion at that point, to be honest.”
“Jin had injured his hand and practicing was a challenge, but I knew there was no way I couldn’t be there, so while practicing I kept telling myself I have to do this no matter what, went over on the plane, rehearsed on location, and somehow got it all together,” he continued. “It was a lot of pressure, psychologically speaking.”
