Brothers, Including Lake Forest Man, Sentenced in January 6th Incident

(Lake Forest, IL) A Lake Forest man and his brother have been sentenced for their part in the January 6th, 2021 incident at the US Capitol. Mark Kulas Jr. and his brother Christian (who lives in Kenilworth), each pleaded guilty late last year to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Neither brother was said to take part in any of the violence on that day, and were said to be in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes. The duo were each sentenced on Tuesday to 60 days of home confinement, 6 months of probation, and 500-dollars in restitution.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-27-22)