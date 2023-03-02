Britney Spears says 2003 ABC television special was “favorite thing I have ever done”

Britney Spears took to social media Thursday to reflect on her 2003 ABC television special, Britney Spears: In The Zone, revealing it is one of her favorite memories.

Sharing archived footage of her televised performance, she wrote, “I was in the music industry for over half of my life !!! I was told by someone who directed movies that the music industry is a different beast … especially touring !!! It’s fun at first but if you’ve done it for a while, being in a different city constantly gets pretty draining !!!”

Britney, who has done multiple tours, said she “looked back at my career and I realized the one thing I did that required the least effort … like at all … was my favorite thing I have ever done !!!”

That thing was her In The Zone concert special. “3 days of rehearsal, 1 day of dress rehearsal and performing just 5 songs, shot to a T on a TV set !!! It took 45 minutes to shoot … I remember afterwards being like, ‘wow that was easy, can we do it again ???’” she recalled.

“The lighting, everything was brilliant !!! WAYYY different than hauling 4 trucks and 300 people on a tour,” Britney added. The singer also expressed, “Just shedding light on a time where it didn’t feel like work AT ALL … a time where I actually felt like a star instead of my family being the star !!!”

While lamenting on what she lost during her controversial conservatorship, the singer told fans her newfound independence has given her strength “and the ability to stay hungry, focused, fearless, and honestly just be a good person !!!”

Britney Spears: In The Zone aired November 17, 2003, to celebrate her sixth studio album.

