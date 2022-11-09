Britney Spears reacts to idea of a biopic about her life: “Dude I’m not dead”

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears is sharing her thoughts when it comes to a biopic about her life.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday, the 40-year-old pop star wrote a lengthy caption, which, in part, addressed the topic.

“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead,” the “Circus” singer wrote.

Although Britney didn’t name anyone in particular, the post comes after Millie Bobby Brown expressed interest in portraying her during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday.

“I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me,” Brown, 18, told host Drew Barrymore.

“Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you,” the young actress continued. “I see the scramble for words [in her interviews] and I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.