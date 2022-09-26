Britney Spears namedrops Jennifer Lopez when looking back on her conservatorship

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears believes Jennifer Lopez would have been treated differently if she was the one placed under a conservatorship.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday and in a series of since-deleted posts talked about how she was dehumanized and humiliated during her 13-year conservatorship. “After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted… it’s ruined for me,” she began, adding “the worst part” of it all was her family allegedly having her involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital.

“I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week… no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can’t walk outside for 4 months… no door for privacy… and watched me change naked and shower,” the pop singer expressed further, adding she had no stability with her medications and was “drugged” on lithium.

Britney believes Lopez never would “go through what I went through” because her family “would NEVER allow that.”

The singer also made it clear she is done with the entertainment industry.

In a separate post, Britney spoke about wanting to remix her old music during her conservatorship but was told she couldn’t. The singer also talked about watching other people perform remixes to her songs at award shows.

“They ruined it for me, embarrassed me, and made me feel like absolutely nothing,” she closed.

Britney then re-uploaded the post of her singing an alternative take to her hit song “…Baby One More Time.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.