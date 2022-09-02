Britney Spears “deeply saddened” after sons praise Jamie Spears, say she gave them “emotional trauma”

mage Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears says she is “deeply saddened” that her son, 15-year-old Jayden James, further aired their ongoing drama.

Jayden told Daily Mail he and his brother, 16-year-old Sean Preston, felt it would be inappropriate to attend their mother’s wedding to Sam Asghari because she “didn’t invite the whole family.”

Jayden called his uncle, Bryan Spears, and grandparents Lynne and Jamie Spears — whom Britney has accused of abusing the 13-year conservatorship — a “good part of our lives,” noting that “they are not bad people.”

He then opened up about the “emotional trauma” he and Preston deal with because of his mother’s fame. He said Britney “struggled” to give her kids attention, adding, “I don’t think she showed enough.”

Britney was gutted by her son’s interviews and spoke out shortly after they were published.

“I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be,” she began in a lengthy Instagram post. “… My love for my children has no boundaries. It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother.”

She accused ex-husband Kevin Federline of turning their kids against her. “I helped you father who hasn’t had a job in 15 years …,” she wrote. “It’s horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet he has you talking about personal matters to them !!!”

She then quipped her kids shouldn’t be discussing her mental health and should instead, “Tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn.”

Britney also took issue with Jayden praising his grandparents, saying, “If you can honestly sit back and say … what [Lynne and Jamie] did to me was fine and call them not bad people … then yes I have failed as a mother.”

