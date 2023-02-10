Britney Spears blasts the media following reports of planned intervention: “I’m very much alive and well”

Britney Spears isn’t finished calling out Thursday’s report that claimed her inner circle had planned on staging an intervention to address allegedly concerning behavior.

The singer took to Instagram to post a video of herself saying she is “very much alive and well” and “feeling myself.” She also called out the media for its reporting in a lengthy caption.

She wrote, “This week in the news it said that I almost died and that I have a manager and ‘doctors’ !!! I don’t have a management team nor will I ever again in my life !!! I don’t have ‘medical doctors’ !!!”

The singer revealed she is on Prozac to treat depression, but insisted that’s the only prescription she takes.

Britney said she’s upset because reports like these are seemingly complicating her healing journey from her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated a little over a year ago.

“It frustrates me to know that any news outlet would say any of this,” she wrote. “It’s worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong !!!”

Britney’s post was liked by her husband, ﻿Sam Asghari﻿, who also spoke out against the reports. “An intervention did not occur,” he said in a statement to Access Hollywood. “My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately.”

News outlets reported Thursday that Britney’s inner circle had planned to stage an intervention, with People sharing statements from purported sources regarding Britney’s behavior and other difficulties at home.

