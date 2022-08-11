Britney Spears’ attorney says Kevin Federline has opened himself up to “various legal issues”

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears‘ attorney has weighed in on the fiasco between her and ex-husband Kevin Federline. He says the former backup dancer has “created various legal issues for himself” by posting videos allegedly depicting the Grammy winner yelling at their sons.

“Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect,” attorney Mathew Rosengart told ABC News in a statement. “Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff. It was abhorrent.”

Rosengart continued, “In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things.”

“We will not tolerate bullying in any area,” he continued, citing the abuse Britney endured when seeking to terminate her 13-year conservatorship. “We are working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him.”

“We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one,” the statement closed.

As previously reported, Federline sparked controversy when he told Daily Mail﻿ Britney’s kids, 16-year-old Sean Preston﻿ and 15-year-old﻿ Jayden, “have decided they are not seeing her right now.”

Britney later accused her sons in a since-deleted Instagram post of being “hateful” and claimed her ex-husband’s house “has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined.”

After Britney made the post, he shared several inflammatory videos of her to Instagram, but deleted them soon after.

