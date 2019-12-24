Break Up Holiday Fights With Help From Alexa
Amazon’s Alexa just might come in handy to prevent Christmas conflict this holiday season.
The Amazon virtual assistant has a new feature meant to help families change the subject that everyone is talking about in an effort to stifle any bickering, according to a report released just last week.
The survey conducted by a team of researchers found that 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Day is the time that family arguments are most likely to begin in the U.K.
In the event that the holiday conversations head south people can use the phrase, “Alexa, change the subject,” prompting the virtual assistant to ask a series of distracting debate questions.
“What’s your favorite animal, and why?” and “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?” may be asked by Alexa. Other questions include “If you could have any superpower, what would it be, and why?”, “Do you have a celebrity crush? Who is it? And why?”
The number one issue families fight about over the holidays is money. What to watch on television and being a sore loser during a Christmas game are issues that can destroy the holidays for a family as well, according to a survey conducted by Amazon.
According to the research, the arguments are most likely to break out between siblings or with mothers.