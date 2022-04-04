Boy Hurt, Dog Killed in Beach Park Car Vs. Pedestrian Incident

(Beach Park, IL) A car vs. pedestrian crash last week left a child seriously hurt. The incident took place Friday morning around 9:20, when an SUV struck a 7-year-old boy that had entered the roadway on Sheridan Road north of Chaney Avenue in Beach Park. The boy was transferred to Advocate Condell, then to Lurie’s in Chicago with critical injuries. No update was given on his condition over the weekend. The boy was walking with a dog, which was killed during the incident. The 29-year-old SUV driver was unhurt and remained at the scene. She is said to be fully cooperating in the ongoing investigation, and impairment has been ruled out.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-4-22)