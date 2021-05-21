Bond Set in Lake Barrington Assault Case, Gas Prices Remain High in Illinois
Bond Set in Lake Barrington Assault Case
Vander Tuuk 5-21-21
(Waukegan, IL) Bond has been set at 3-million-dollars for a Palatine man accused of a brutal attack on a woman in Lake Barrington. Prosecutors presented graphic evidence against Ryan Storm, who was arrested on Wednesday morning in McHenry County. Storm is accused of kidnapping, battering, choking, and sexually assaulting a woman late Tuesday night into Wednesday at a Lake Barrington warehouse. Lake County Sheriff’s officials credited a 911 caller for saving the woman’s life, after that caller said he received a strange phone call from Storm, and performed a well being check. He said he witnessed Storm fleeing the business, and found the injured woman bound to a piece of heavy equipment. The 20-year-old suspect is facing a long list of felony charges including aggravated kidnapping, criminal sexual assault and more. He’s due back in court on June 1st.
Lake County Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
Vander Tuuk 5-21-21
(Chicago, IL) A Lake County businessman is facing prison time and fines, after pleading guilty to federal charges. Anthony Panico was accused of hiding over 10-million-dollars in income over an 8-years span, allowing him to avoid paying over 2-million-dollars in taxes. The 68-year-old Libertyville man pleaded guilty to one count of income tax evasion. Panico now faces up to 4 years in federal prison and must pay over 2-million-dollars in owed taxes. He’s due to be sentenced in late August.
Illinois Gas Prices 8th Highest in the Nation
Vander Tuuk 5-21-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois continues to have the highest gas prices east of the Rocky Mountains, and the 8th highest average price in the country. The state is currently sitting at an average of $3.24 a gallon, 20 cents higher than the national average. Lake County only offers one penny of relief. Pump prices in the state are expected to remain high, and in July both the state and Lake County gas taxes will rise. In Wisconsin, gas currently sit 17-cents below the national average at $2.87…with Kenosha County coming in higher at $2.92.
Covid Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 5-21-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois is nearing the 40% fully vaccinated mark, as administered shots have been up the last two days. State Health officials say that there are currently 4.93-million state residents that have been fully vaccinated, or 38.7% of the state population. That number jumps to 47% of state adults. Health officials also say 64% of adults in the state have gotten at least one dose. In Lake County just over 252-thousand people have been fully vaccinated, or about 36% of the county population