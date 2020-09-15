Bond Set in Gurnee Shooting Dubbed “Accidental”
Mugshot via Lake County Jail
Bond, Court Dates Set for Teen in Shooting of Gurnee Woman
Vander Tuuk 9-15-20
(Waukegan, IL) Bond has been set at 750-thousand-dollars for a teen accused of shooting and killing a woman in Gurnee. A judge set the bond for Isaiah Cole on Monday, after the death of 21-year-old Ameyah Brewton early Sunday morning. The pair were said to be in a domestic partnership, and the incident was described as “accidental,” but few other details have been released. Cole is facing several felony charges in the case including involuntary manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm, and several drug counts. The 19-year-old is due in court for a hearing on Friday.
Man Arrested for “Random” Shooting With Stolen Gun
Vander Tuuk 9-15-20
(Antioch, IL) A Wisconsin man is facing several charges, after he apparently fired random shots on two occasions in the Antioch area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Joseph Engmark of Trevor fired shots from a rifle on both August 27th and August 31st in unincorporated Antioch. No one was injured, and no property was damaged. The 41-year-old was picked up on September 11th on outstanding warrants for reportedly stealing the gun he used in the shootings. Engmark now faces 5 felony charges, including two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen weapon. Bond was set at 75-thousand-dollars.
Coronavirus Illinois/Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-15-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced 1,373 new positive Coronavirus tests on Monday with 5 related deaths. Of those, 42 positive tests came from Lake County, who did not record a fatality for the first time in the past 5 days. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use did tick up, but very slightly after two straight days of large declines. Both hospital regions that contain Lake County currently sit below 50% in terms of ICU capacity. The state’s rolling 7-day positive infection rate fell to 3.6%
AAA Gas Prices in Illinois/Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 9-15-20
(Chicago, IL) The national average for a gallon of gas sits at $2.19, and Illinois and Wisconsin continue to be on opposite sides of that average. According to AAA, a gallon of gas in Illinois averages about $2.30, with Lake County well below that at $2.13. Wisconsin is currently seeing an average price of 2-dollars a gallon, with Kenosha County at $1.98. AAA officials say prices may head back up, because some oil platforms in the Gul of Mexico had to shut down for Tropical Storm Sally.