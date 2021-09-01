Bond Set for Zion Man, More Information Released in McHenry Shooting

(Woodstock, IL) Bond has been set for a Zion man allegedly involved in a McHenry County shooting. Dante Terrell Jr. is being held on a 500-thousand-dollar bond on charges of attempted murder and more, stemming from the incident Sunday afternoon in the town of McHenry. Prosecutors say Terrell was in one of two cars that opened fire on each other, spraying over 50 rounds. Despite the number of bullets, no injuries were reported. The 29-year-old was also wanted in Lake County on an outstanding warrant for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The investigation into the case is ongoing, and more suspects are being sought.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-1-21)