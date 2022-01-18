Bond Set for Waukegan Man Accused of Having Hoard of Drugs, Weapons

(Waukegan, IL) Bond has been set at 1-million-dollar for a man arrested after a month-long investigation. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say their Special Investigations Group took Deonte Johnson into custody after a search warrant was served on his residence. Inside the residence, investigators turned up drugs including meth, heroin, cannabis, cocaine, oxycodone pills and ecstasy. Four firearms were also recovered, including one that was reported stolen. Johnson faces 13 felony drug and weapons charges. The 34-year-old is due back in court on February 1st.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-18-22)