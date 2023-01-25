Bond Set for Two Suspects in Barrington Auto Thefts

(Chicago, IL) Cash bonds have been set for two suspects in a string of Barrington car thefts. Both 27-year-old Tavarius Jackson and 23-year-old Lamont Jackson face various charges in the case which touched off Sunday morning at Motor Werks in the 14-hundred block of South Barrington Road. Officials say the suspect’s criminal actions led to 4 high speed crashes, and left 5 people injured. Both men were ordered held on 100-thousand-dollar bonds, and would be required to come up with the full amount in order to be freed from jail. Both men also face parole violation warrants from previous convictions that included drug, weapons and stolen vehicle charges.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-25-23)