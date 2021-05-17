Bond Raised on Man Accused of Illegal Vape Trades, Covid Vaccine Rates Continue to Slow
Mugshot provided by Gurnee Police Department
Bond Raised for Man Accused of Trading Vapes for Sex/Money
Vander Tuuk 5-17-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Zion man accused of trading vape supplies for sexual favors and money from young teens, is back behind bars. Isai Gonzaga is facing a several-count indictment of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Gonzaga was originally free on a 250-thousand-dollar bond after his arrest. But more victims came forward, and more criminal counts were added. Those new charges had prosecutors asking for a higher bond, which was granted by a Lake County Judge. The 26-year-old is currently being held on a 500-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court in early July.
Vernon Hills Man Pleads Not Guilty to “Long Con”
Vander Tuuk 5-17-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Vernon Hills man has pleaded not guilty to several charges, after being accused of bilking people out of money. Ricky Dugo is facing several felony counts of theft and conspiracy. Dugo is accused of going to people for money, for which he would make alleged sham investments. The 56-year-old would then reportedly return to the same victims for more money. The incidents took place between 2013 and 2018. Though no total monetary amount has been given, prosecutors say Dugo stole over 500-thousand-dollars. He’s due back in court July 6th.
Vaccine Update Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 5-17-21
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus vaccinations continue a slow pace in Illinois, despite opening up the shots to those 12 and up. Illinois Health officials announced another 53-thousand doses administered in their Sunday update, which also bumped up the fully vaccinated number to 37.6% of state residents. In Lake County, over 242-thousand residents are considered fully vaccinated…percentage wise, the county remains behind the state rate at 34.6%.
Interstate Signs to Mark Illinois Electric-Vehicle Stations
Associated Press 5-17-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois Department of Transportation has plans to install signs along interstate highways, including I-94, directing motorists to charging stations for electric vehicles. State officials say it’s part of the Federal Highway Administration’s program to promote alternative fuels. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is pushing a plan to have 750,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.