Bob Odenkirk “wants to do more action” now that ‘Better Call Saul’ has come to an end

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Bob Odenkirk addressed the Venice Film Festival via video from Los Angeles Friday, and he explained he wants some action now that Better Call Saul is over.

According to Deadline, Odenkirk spoke fondly of his 2021 hit Nobody, in which he played a seemingly boring suburban dad who goes all John Wick on his enemies.

“I was very surprised by Nobody,” the actor explained. “I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in Better Call Saul was the kind of character you see in an action film. He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself…”

Odenkirk continued, “I still train multiple times a week and if I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action. I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy…I love the early Jackie Chan films which had humor in them. I’d like to get that in in future.”

Odenkirk also shared what he thought was the secret behind the success of Nobody, which director David Leitch has said has a sequel in the works: “It’s almost like people like to see older people lose their s***,” he said. “Why does that seem to make sense to everyone? It’s funny.”

When asked to look back at Better Call Saul weeks after the show’s highly-rated finale, Odenkirk said, “I have very mixed feelings. It was a long time to play one guy and portray his psyche…”

He added of his Saul Goodman, “that’ll be the role I’ll be known for my whole life. And I’m proud of that.”

