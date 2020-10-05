Blown Stop Sign Leads to Major Arrest in Zion
Zion Man Arrested After Traffic Stop Turned up Drugs, Guns, Cash
Vander Tuuk 10-5-20
(Zion, IL) A routine traffic stop turned into a big arrest for Zion Police. Officials say they stopped a vehicle last Thursday for rolling through a stop sign. The driver, Cristofer Alanis, did not have a valid license and admitted that there was a gun and cannabis in the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle turned up a handgun with no serial number, an ammo magazine, several bags of marijuana, suspected LSD, THC gummies, paraphernalia and a large amount of cash. The 18-year-old was hit with several drug and weapons charges. His bond was set at 350-thousand-dollars.
Libertyville Bicycle vs. Car Fatality
Vander Tuuk 10-5-20
(Libertyville, IL) Police in Libertyville say one person is dead after an incident in Libertyville. In the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, officials were dispatched to a car vs. bicycle crash along Route 176 near Stritch Drive. The unidentified male bicycle rider was said to be conscious and alert, but after being transported to the hospital, was pronounced dead of his injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and spoke to officials. The situation remains under investigation by Libertyville Police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-5-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials have announced another 1,453 new positive Coronavirus tests and 17 deaths. Of those, 52 new positives were reported in Lake County with no new fatalities. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations fell, while ICU use was up. ICU capacity within Region 9 (which includes Lake and McHenry County) currently stands at 52%, while the region’s positivity rate has increased to 5.7%. Statewide, positivity has fallen to 3.3%.
Mating Season Means More Illinois Auto Crashes with Deer
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-5-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois motorists should beware of more deer activity this time of year, particularly at dawn and dusk. Officials from the Illinois Departments of Natural Resources and Transportation note that it’s deer mating season, meaning more deer will be on the move — and crossing roads. Officials say motorists should be aware of their surroundings, especially in areas marked with deer crossing signs. In 2019, Lake County had 263 deer/vehicle collisions, with most causing property damage, and 12 resulting in injuries.