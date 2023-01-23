‘Blonde’ tops nominations for 43rd annual Razzie Awards; Tom Hanks, Pete Davidson also make the list
As is tradition, the morning before they could get the call they’ve always wanted when the Oscar nominations are revealed, come the nominations for an award no actor would want: the Golden Raspberry.
The Razzies just revealed their picks for the 43rd annual salute to the year’s worst movies and performances, and “leading” the pack is Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde.
The movie might have earned a 14-minute standing ovation at Cannes last year, but it earned eight nominations for The Razzies: A pair of Worst Supporting Actor nods for Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams; a Worst Screen Couple for director Andrew Dominik “& His Issues with Women”; and the Worst Screenplay and Worst remake-ripoff/sequel category for Dominik.
Interesting, lead Ana de Armas, who played Monroe, was spared.
Other films to get a bushel full of the ol’ raspberry were the stoner comedy Good Mourning with 7, as if a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes wasn’t enough.
Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake earned six nominations, including Tom Hanks, who this year was singled out for both Worst Actor in that film and Worst Supporting Actor for Elvis.
And while Pete Davidson may be lucky with the ladies, his movies didn’t fare as well: His voicework for Marmaduke earned him a Worst Actor nomination, while Good Mourning scored him a matching Worst Supporting Actor nom.
The 43rd Razzie Award “winners” will be revealed on Oscars Eve – Saturday, March 11.
Here’s the full list:
43rd annual Golden Raspberry Nominations
WORST PICTURE
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
WORST ACTOR
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) – Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only) – Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) – Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto – Morbius
Sylvester Stallone – Samaritan
WORST ACTRESS
Ryan Kiera Armstrong – Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton – Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario – The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone – The Requin
WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL
Blonde
BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days
Disney’s Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adria Arjona – Morbius
Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) – Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz – The 355
Bingbing Fan – The 355 & The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino – Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) – Good Mourning
Tom Hanks – Elvis
Xavier Samuel – Blonde
Mod Sun – Good Mourning
Evan Williams – Blonde
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun – Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene – Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) – ELVIS
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women – Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)
WORST DIRECTOR
Judd Apatow – The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun – Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik – Blonde
Daniel Espinosa – Morbius
Robert Zemeckis – Disney’s Pinocchio
WORST SCREENPLAY
Blonde – Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik,
Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates
Disney’s Pinocchio – Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz
(Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)
Good Mourning – “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun
Jurassic World: Dominion – Screenplay by Emily Carmichael
& Colin Treverrow, Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly
Morbius – Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless
The 43rd Razzie “Winners” will be unveiled on “Oscar Eve” – Saturday, March 11th.
