‘Blonde’ tops nominations for 43rd annual Razzie Awards; Tom Hanks, Pete Davidson also make the list

As is tradition, the morning before they could get the call they’ve always wanted when the Oscar nominations are revealed, come the nominations for an award no actor would want: the Golden Raspberry.

The Razzies just revealed their picks for the 43rd annual salute to the year’s worst movies and performances, and “leading” the pack is Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde.

The movie might have earned a 14-minute standing ovation at Cannes last year, but it earned eight nominations for The Razzies: A pair of Worst Supporting Actor nods for Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams; a Worst Screen Couple for director Andrew Dominik “& His Issues with Women”; and the Worst Screenplay and Worst remake-ripoff/sequel category for Dominik.

Interesting, lead Ana de Armas, who played Monroe, was spared.

Other films to get a bushel full of the ol’ raspberry were the stoner comedy Good Mourning with 7, as if a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes wasn’t enough.

Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake earned six nominations, including Tom Hanks, who this year was singled out for both Worst Actor in that film and Worst Supporting Actor for Elvis.

And while Pete Davidson may be lucky with the ladies, his movies didn’t fare as well: His voicework for Marmaduke earned him a Worst Actor nomination, while Good Mourning scored him a matching Worst Supporting Actor nom.

The 43rd Razzie Award “winners” will be revealed on Oscars Eve – Saturday, March 11.

Here’s the full list:

43rd annual Golden Raspberry Nominations

WORST PICTURE

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) – Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) – Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) – Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto – Morbius

Sylvester Stallone – Samaritan

WORST ACTRESS

Ryan Kiera Armstrong – Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton – Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario – The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone – The Requin

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona – Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) – Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz – The 355

Bingbing Fan – The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino – Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) – Good Mourning

Tom Hanks – Elvis

Xavier Samuel – Blonde

Mod Sun – Good Mourning

Evan Williams – Blonde

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun – Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene – Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) – ELVIS

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women – Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow – The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun – Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik – Blonde

Daniel Espinosa – Morbius

Robert Zemeckis – Disney’s Pinocchio

WORST SCREENPLAY

Blonde – Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik,

Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney’s Pinocchio – Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz

(Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning – “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion – Screenplay by Emily Carmichael

& Colin Treverrow, Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly

Morbius – Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless

