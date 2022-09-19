Blake Lively floods Instagram with pregnant snaps to silence the paps

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Blake Lively took a different tactic when dealing with the paparazzi over the weekend, flooding her Instagram feed with pics of her baby bump.

She and husband Ryan Reynolds hadn’t commented about her pregnancy, which was on display in New York City Wednesday when she walked the red carpet at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

Instead, Lively let the new photos speak for themselves: One picture shows her flaunting her baby belly in a red one-piece bathing suit featuring a flower-like cut-out. Another shows Reynolds touching her belly as they sit in chaise lounges by the pool. In another, Blake poses for a mirror selfie in her underwear.

Blake’s pal Taylor Swift even poses with her and her bump in another snap.

But a closer look reveals the pregnant pics aren’t necessarily recent. In one, she’s posing with Reynolds wearing his outfit from Deadpool 2, which likely was taken when Blake was pregnant with their 5-year-old daughter, Inez.

And while a picture is worth a thousand words, Blake spared a choice few for the paparazzi. “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone,” she vented.

Lively added a thank-you “for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference.”

The move was hailed by more than 7.6 million followers of the actress, with the first being Gwyneth Paltrow, who commented, “This is fantastic.”

Reynolds and Lively’s family also includes daughters James, 7, and Betty, 2.

