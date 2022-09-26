BLACKPINK debut at #1 with ‘Born Pink,’ first all-girl group to top chart since 2008

YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK has earned its first number one on the Billboard 200, as their new release Born Pink debuts on top of the chart with first-week sales of 102,000 units. It’s also milestone for the South Korean quartet in another way.

Born Pink is the first Billboard 200 number one album ever by a female K-pop group, and the first number one album by an all-female group, period, since 2008, when Danity Kane‘s second album Welcome to the Dollhouse, debuted on top of the chart.

It’s the second top 10 album overall for BLACKPINK, whose 2020 debut The Album peaked at number two.

Born Pink is also the third album by a K-pop act to debut at number one so far this year, following BTS‘ Proof and Stray Kids‘ Stray Kids Mini Album: Oddinary.

The album’s first single, “Pink Venom,” peaked at #22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently in the top 40 of Billboard’s Pop Airplay Chart.

BLACKPINK’s world tour kicks off in Seoul on October 15. Their U.S. tour dates begin October 25 in Dallas, TX.

